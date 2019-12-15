James Michael Torkos, 56, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James Michael Torkos, 56, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on April 29, 1963 to the late Dorothy D. (Litz) and Frank Torkos. James was a mechanic at various automotive locations. He was of the Lutheran faith.

SURVIVORS

Brothers: David F. and his wife Joan of Bethlehem, Barry J. of Hellertown. He was predeceased by brother: Brian A. Torkos.

SERVICE

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at St. Luke’s Old Williams Cemetery, Williams Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, to help defray funeral costs.