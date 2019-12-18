Woman Charged with Third DUI Offense, Hellertown Police Say

A 27-year-old borough woman whose blood alcohol concentration was allegedly more than twice the maximum legal limit has been charged with a third DUI offense, according to Hellertown police and county court records.

In a police criminal complaint filed Dec. 9 in district court by Ofc. Carl Fischer of the Hellertown Police Department, Fischer said Dana Leigh Soltysiak, of the 1400 block of Courtright Street, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 when she was stopped in the area of Main Street and Kichline Avenue at approximately 11:46 p.m. Nov. 27.

In the complaint, Fischer said subsequent testing indicated that Soltysiak’s blood alcohol concentration about an hour after the stop was .18 percent, or .10 percent above the legal limit of .08 percent.

In addition to DUI at the highest rate of alcohol (BAC of .16 percent or higher), Soltysiak is also charged by Hellertown police with careless driving, court records indicate.

According to the records, a preliminary hearing in Soltysiak’s case is scheduled to be held before District Judge Alan Mege on Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, which is located in Lower Saucon Township.

Court records from Lehigh County show that in October, Soltysiak was charged with DUI-Highest Rate by Pennsylvania State Police in a Whitehall Township case that dates to August.

Soltysiak is free on $2,500 unsecured bail in that case.

She is also free on $5,000 unsecured bail in an Allentown case from Dec. 2 in which she is charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, other records indicate.

In November 2010, when she was 18, Soltysiak was charged with first offense DUI and DUI as a minor by Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem, according to a Northampton County Court of Common Pleas docket sheet.

The records do not indicate how or when that case was adjudicated.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.