L. Saucon Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Slice’ Woman in Front of Cops

A 26-year-old Lower Saucon Township man is accused of threatening to slice a woman’s throat in an incident authorities say allegedly occurred in downtown Bethlehem in front of Bethlehem city police Dec. 13.



WFMZ.com reported Thursday that Devin Lamont Drayton, of the 2000 block of Hilltop Road, approached a 28-year-old woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol as police were performing a welfare check on her in the first block of West Broad Street.

Police allege that Drayton then began to intimidate the woman–allegedly using obscene language and telling her not to talk to the officers–before telling her “B—-, you got five minutes otherwise I am going to slice you” and fleeing the scene, according to the news story, which indicated that authorities allegedly later recovered a pink knife from Drayton’s jacket pocket.

According to court records, Drayton is charged with several misdemeanors including terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct as well as public drunkenness.

Following a preliminary arraignment that was held Saturday morning before District Judge Richard H. Yetter III, Drayton was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $25,000 bail, according to court records.

Records indicate that Drayton’s $2,500 cash bail was posted by a third party on Monday.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Monday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. before District Judge Roy A. Manwaring II in Bethlehem, according to records.