Arthur A. Lechner, 88, of Lower Nazareth (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Arthur A. Lechner, 88, of Lower Nazareth Township, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Arden Courts of Allentown. He was the husband of Lois M. (Halleman) Lechner. He was born in Lower Saucon Township on March 3, 1931 to the late Arthur A. and Ida (Limpar) Lechner. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received the Bronze Star for valor. Art was a self-employed building contractor in the Lehigh Valley for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping with his family and friends at the Bear Paw Hunting Camp in Potter County. He was a longtime member and trustee of Lower Nazareth Rod and Gun Club.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 65 years; children: Thomas A. (Cathy J.) of Lower Saucon Township, Daniel C. (Deborah S.) of Bethlehem, Eric F. (Jill C.) of Nazareth, Lynn M. Weidner of Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

The service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America, 991 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109.