Local Man Who Robbed Hellertown Bank Sentenced to 8.5 Years in Prison

Details about a September 2018 downtown Hellertown bank robbery emerged at the sentencing of the man who in May pleaded guilty to committing the crime.

Kurt Michael Laudenslager, 47, of Lower Saucon Township, was sentenced Thursday to eight-and-a-half years in prison plus five years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Leeson, the Morning Call reported in a story that also highlighted a sentencing memorandum from U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Stephan, who told Leeson Laudenslager “is clearly a dangerous person.”

The newspaper reported that in committing the robbery, Laudenslager carried a silver Airsoft gun and passed a BB&T teller a note that read “Simple… Got a gun” before fleeing with $2,500 in cash, leaving behind a teller who was so traumatized by the incident that she told the court she retired early from her job at the bank.