Man Suspected in Other Burglaries Now Charged in Lower Saucon Break-in

A Lancaster County man charged earlier this month with allegedly committing two burglaries in Upper Saucon Township is now charged in a burglary case from nearby Lower Saucon Township.

Citing police and court records, WFMZ.com reported Friday that Joseph A. Bradish, 50, of Ephrata, is charged with breaking into a home on Springtown Hill Road Dec. 3 and stealing items that included a loaded .22 caliber revolver, a holster, a microphone kit, a cordless drill, a safe containing papers and several pocket watches.

The news site reported that the homeowner from Lower Saucon Township later positively identified several items as ones stolen from his home after police allegedly found them in Bradish’s pickup truck following his arrest at a Coopersburg motel.

Bradish–who reportedly told Upper Saucon police investigators that a heroin habit was a motivation for his alleged crimes–remains incarcerated in the Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $50,000 straight bail in the Upper Saucon Township cases, according to court records.

Records show that in the Lower Saucon Township case, Bradish has been charged with four felonies: burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled to be held Thursday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. before District Judge Alan Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

In the Upper Saucon Township cases Bradish is charged with two counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony criminal trespassing and various misdemeanors.

Bradish is also charged by Pennsylvania State Police in a burglary case out of Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.