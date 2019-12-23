Helen M. (Mesits) Weber, 81, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Helen M. (Mesits) Weber, 81, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Adolph A. “Bucky” Weber. Helen was born in Quakertown on Sept. 12, 1938 to the late Biagio Ciocca and Caroline Mesits. She had worked at the former Dale Footware and Horvath Knitting Mill, Coopersburg, for many years until retiring. Helen was a member of Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 57 years; children: Scott A. (Karin Harrison) of Lititz, Sherry A. (Brian P.) Anthony of Coopersburg, Caroline M. (Eric W.) Mantz of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Eric, Scott, Samantha, Daniel and Brian. She was predeceased by a brother: Richard; and a grandson: William.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption of the BVM, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.