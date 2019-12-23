Linda B. Wimmer, 76, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Linda B. Wimmer, 76, of Upper Saucon Township, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of Charles David Wimmer. Linda was born in Allentown on Aug. 2, 1943 to the late Robert and Bernice (Roberts) Dauscher. Linda was the office manager for Tri Tech in Bethlehem for many years until retiring.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 55 years; daughter: Meredith L. (Paul T.) Ziegler of Upper Saucon Township; sister: Renee Schoch of Bethlehem.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.