Marjorie Bean Ryan, 96 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

[broadstreet zone=”42968″

Marjorie Bean Ryan, age 96, passed away peacefully Dec. 23, 2019 following a recent fall. She was born July 9, 1923 in Norristown, Pa., to Raymond and Mabel Bean. She married John Donald Ryan in July of 1943. He preceded her in death in 1994. Marjorie received the Saucon Valley Jaycees’ 1986 Distinguished Service Award for her many hours of volunteer service at St Luke’s Hospital. She was described as an “unsung hero of the non-paying jobs” in the letter of nomination. Marjorie joined the volunteers at St. Luke’s in 1972, initially delivering flowers and plants to patients. Later she served as committee chairperson for the hospital’s booklet for Spanish-speaking patients and then as co-chairman of the Oasis, the hospital snack bar. In 1984, she became chairperson of the hospital gift shop, working with full- and part-time staff to select items for the shop, labeling and pricing items, and doing some accounting in cooperation with the business office. She frequently served 100 volunteer hours a month. Marjorie became a hospital volunteer to fill her time positively and to give back to her community. The director of volunteers at St. Luke’s Hospital described her as “a very kind and caring lady, very dedicated.” In addition to her volunteer work at St. Luke’s, Marjorie served for many years as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was also past president of the Woman’s Club of Hellertown, from 1964 to 1966, and she was active in the Lehigh University Woman’s Club, the Parent-Teacher Association and the American Cancer Society. In 1966, Marjorie began volunteering for the Bethlehem Red Cross and served as a member and chairperson of the nursing and health committee there. She served on the board from 1968 to 1971 and was chairperson of the staff aides for almost four years. Marjorie was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and over the years she served on several church committees there.

SURVIVORS

Marjorie is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Betsy and Mark Anderson, Barbara Ryan, and Judy and Gary Abramowicz; three grandchildren: Ryan (Kristina) Anderson, Rachel Anderson and Kevin Abramowicz; plus two great-grandchildren: Abby and Alex Anderson; and her many nephews and nieces, all of whom will deeply miss her.

SERVICES

Services will be private. Arrangements will be handled by Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. Online memorial tributes may be made at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial donations may be made to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.