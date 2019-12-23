Ray Bergstresser, 88, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ray Bergstresser, 88, of Honey Brook, formerly of Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Heatherwood Retirement Community, Honey Brook. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Walliser). Ray was born in Hellertown on April 22, 1931 to the late Stanley E. and Florence S. (Grube) Bergstresser. He earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Lehigh University. Ray worked as an accounting manager at the former Western Electric. He was a member of the Bethlehem Lodge No. 283, Free and Accepted Masons.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 66 years; children: Tad R. Bergstresser (Betsy) of Poway, Calif., Glen L. Bergstresser (Anthony) of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Ann E. Juenger (Scott) of Glenmoore; grandchildren: Claire, Josephine, Luke and Max. He was predeceased by brothers: Lee and Neal.

SERVICE

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown (attendees may gather at the main entrance prior to the service). A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Heatherwood Retirement Community Auditorium, 3180 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA 19344. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036.