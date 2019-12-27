George Auernheimer, 93, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

George Auernheimer, 93, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Rodgers) Auernheimer. George was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 20, 1926 to the late August and Martha (Deschin) Auernheimer. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a Project Engineer for Bell of PA/Verizon for 40 years until his retirement in 1986. George was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, and the former St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Audubon.

SURVIVORS

Loving son: G. Craig (Carol) with whom he resided; grandchildren: Kristen (Tyler), Daniel (Nicole) Grobe, Kristy (Mariano) Velez, Scott Grobe; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Natalie, Millie, Carmen.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020 at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Valley Forge Gardens Inc., King of Prussia. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.