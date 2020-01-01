Nathaniel S. Frey, 37, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Nathaniel S. Frey, 37, of Lower Saucon Township died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Jamie L. (FaRannte) Frey. Nate was born in Fountain Hill on Jan. 10, 1982 to Denise M. (Andreski) Swienckowski of Bethlehem and the late Randy D. Frey. He worked for Hanover Township, Lehigh County, in the Public Works Department for the past year; Casilio Concrete as a Plant Maintenance Supervisor for one-and-a-half years; and the Lower Saucon Township Water Authority for 18 years. Nate was an avid fisherman.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 12 years; mother; children: Jaelynn R. and Brayden J., at home; brother: Jeremy W. (Amber Raab) of Lower Saucon Township; stepsisters: Autumn Royal in Virginia, Amber Fischl of White Haven; grandmother: Sally Swienckowski in Florida.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The funeral service will be held privately by the immediate family. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jaelynn R. and Brayden J. Frey, for their education, care of the funeral home (zip code 18055).