Woman Committed Assault After Drinking 6 Light Beers, Police Say

Hellertown Police Thursday announced charges against a borough woman they say allegedly assaulted another woman after drinking light beer in a home in the first block of West Saucon Street Dec. 27.

In a news release, police said Melissa Ann Rader, 55, of the first block of West Saucon Street, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following an investigation into the alleged incident, which police labeled a domestic.

In an affidavit of probable cause filed by Ofc. Christopher Pfancook in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, Pfancook indicated that he was dispatched to Rader’s home shortly before 5 p.m. Dec. 27 for a reported altercation.

Pfancook said in the affidavit that he then made contact with the woman Rader had allegedly assaulted, who he said “was crying and visibly shaken.” He said Rader allegedly smelled of alcohol and subsequently “admitted to drinking six light beers.”

According to the affidavit, Pfancook observed “visible injuries to (the) chest and neck area” of the alleged victim, who he said refused transportation to a local hospital for further medical evaluation after being evaluated by EMS personnel at the scene.

“It was determined an argument commenced which resulted in the defendant, Melissa Rader, grabbing (the alleged victim) around the neck, pushing her off balance into a door before striking her repeatedly, resulting in injuries to the chest and neck area,” Pfancook said in the affidavit of probable cause.

According to court records, following her arrest Rader was arraigned before District Judge Roy Manwaring and committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $5,000 bail.

Her bail in the amount of $500 cash was posted by someone the following day, per the records.

A preliminary hearing in Rader’s case is scheduled to be held before District Judge Alan Mege on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. in District Court 03-2-04, according to court records.