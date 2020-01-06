Glenn E. Laudenslager, 70, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Glenn E. Laudenslager, 70, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Hattie J. (Fenstermaker) Laudenslager. He was born in Allentown on Aug. 16, 1949 to the late Ernest and Jean (Frederick) Laudenslager. Glenn served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a press operator and trainer at RR Donnelly, Quakertown, for 40 years. Glenn was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship, Coopersburg. Glenn loved the Lord, reading theology and his family, and he had a huge heart for veterans and his country. With his faith, he touched so many people and made an impact on their lives.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 49 years last July; sons: Kurt M. (Ashley) of Hellertown, Nathan R. (Nicole) of Brodheadsville, Joshua G. (Ashley) of New Albany, Zachary J. (Katie) of Bethlehem; sisters: Donna (Terrence) Zavecz of Alburtis, Karla (Alan) Nauman of Bethlehem, Luann (Thomas) Sassaman of Riegelsville; 17 grandchildren. He was predeceased by son: Troy F.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Calvary Bible Fellowship, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice at St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.