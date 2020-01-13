Lois E. Barnett, 94, Formerly of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Lois E. Barnett, 94, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, Easton. She was the wife of the David L. Barnett, who died March 22, 2009. Lois was born in Scranton on Aug. 7, 1925 to the late Henry and Amelia (Heckel) Schunk. She was a music teacher at Palisades School District for many years. Lois was a member of Fritz United Methodist Church, Bethlehem, the Bethlehem Bach Choir and the Choral Union of Lehigh University.

SURVIVORS

Son: Walter H. Barnett of Saylorsburg; nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by son: Michael D. Barnett.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 303 W. Packer Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015.