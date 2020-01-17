Center Valley Woman Charged With Retail Theft, Police Say

A Center Valley woman is facing charges after police say she allegedly stole nearly $250 worth of merchandise from an Upper Bucks County supermarket.

Credit: Richland Township Police Department/Crimewatch

In a post on their Crimewatch site Friday, Richland Township Police said Celene Breanna Gerhard, 27, was arrested Jan. 8 at the Redner’s Warehouse Market at 701 S. West End Blvd., Quakertown, after she allegedly failed to pay for $243.21 worth of merchandise.

Gerhard is charged with one misdemeanor count of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, according to police and court records.

Court records indicate that she is awaiting preliminary hearings in both the Richland Township case and a separate retail theft case out of Quakertown borough.

The offense date on the Quakertown police docket is Dec. 31, 2019.

Gerhard is also charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property–both misdemeanors–in the Quakertown case.