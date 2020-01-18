Man Stole More Than $700 in Merchandise from Target, Police Say

A man is charged with allegedly committing retail theft at the Target store on Rt. 309 in Richland Township, according to police.

Credit: Crimewatch/Richland Township Police Department

In a post published on their Crimewatch site Friday, police said Mohammed T. Zeidan, 30, of Allentown, was apprehended at the store on Dec. 15 after he allegedly failed to pay for $719.94 worth of store merchandise.

Zeidan is charged with misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property, police said.

According to court records, following his arrest Dec. 15 Zeidan was incarcerated in the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $25,000 bail, which was subsequently reduced to 10 percent of $2,000 bail by court order.

Records indicate that Zeidan’s bail was posted and he was released Dec. 18.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. before District Judge Lisa Gaier in Richland Township, according to records.