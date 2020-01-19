Sold: Popular Hellertown Car Wash That Closed Last Year

It’s still closed for business, but a popular Hellertown car wash that shut down last year was sold at the end of December, according to Northampton County property records.

According to the online records for 303-313 Main Street, the .51 acre property was sold for $350,000 to Mady Real Estate Company of Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, on Dec. 20, 2019.

The previous owner of the property according to county records was J & J Ackerman Inc., who purchased it for $1 in September.

Records show that J & J Ackerman Inc. owned the car wash once before–from November 2001 to March 2007–when it was sold to Sure Shine Car Wash Express LLC.

After roughly twelve-and-a-half years of ownership, Sure Shine Car Wash Express LLC in turn sold it back to J & J Ackerman Inc. in September 2019.

According to the results of an online search, new owner Mady Real Estate Company owns or owned a car wash in Tamaqua borough.

The address for Mady Real Estate Company is also the same as the address for Classy III Inc., a seller, servicer and installer of car wash equipment, according to the company’s website.

“Classy III Incorporated is not a distributor turned carwash owner,” the site says. “Instead we are carwash owners that eventually added the distributorship sector to our business.”

Many Saucon Valley residents were dismayed when the 30-year-old car wash closed last summer, and Saucon Source has continued to receive questions about possible future plans for the site in the intervening months.

Saucon Source plans to reach out to the new car wash owner as well as borough officials to request additional information about his plans for the property.