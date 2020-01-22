Hellertown Homeowner Robbed of Cash at Gunpoint, Police Say

In what Hellertown Police are describing as a “home invasion” they say a resident of the 1500 block of Brookstone Place was robbed of cash at gunpoint by an unknown assailant inside his garage Tuesday night.

In a news release issued early Wednesday, police said the homeowner was inside his garage shortly before 10:15 p.m. when he was approached by an unidentified man who entered it via the unlocked garage door.

Police described the man as being in his late teens or early 20s, black, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. They said he was wearing a black or dark grey coat at the time of the incident.

Once inside the garage, police said the man pointed a handgun at the resident and demanded money from him.

As the resident was giving the robber an undisclosed amount of cash, police said his wife heard the incident from inside the home and opened an interior door that leads to the garage.

The robber then pointed his gun at her, at which time she slammed the door shut, locked it from inside and called 911, police said, adding that the assailant then fled the scene with the cash in an unknown direction.

Officers arrived at the scene of the robbery–a typically quiet neighborhood of townhomes in the northeastern corner of the borough–a short time later, police said in the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the incident or with surveillance footage from the area in which it took place to contact them by calling the department at 610-838-7040 or calling the Northampton County dispatch non-emergency line at 610-759-2200. Tips can also be shared via email and sent to jdonato@hellertownpd.org.

If identified, police indicated in the news release that the suspect will be charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and theft.