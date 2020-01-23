350 Sodexo Workers May Lose Jobs at Lehigh Valley Health Network

More than 350 food service employees who work for Sodexo at two Lehigh Valley Health Network hospitals may lose their jobs by the end of March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry website.

The department lists “Sodexo Inc. and Affiliates” on its January 2020 WARN notices page, which means a WARN notice has been delivered to the 353 affected employees.

A WARN notice is required by the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act, a 1988 U.S. labor law which requires an employer to provide a 60-day written notice when the employer intends to lay off more than 50 employees during any 30-day period as part of a plant closing or mass layoff.

The Department of Labor says the employees are losing their jobs because of a “closure.” It also says on the WARN Notices page that the effective date for the closure is March 31, 2020. No additional information about the decision is provided.

According to the Pa. Department of Labor, the affected employees work at both Lehigh Valley Hospital on S. Cedar Crest Boulevard in Salisbury Township and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.

The LVHN website includes information about Sodexo. Sodexo says it offers a “range of dining” at LVHN so visitors can enjoy a “delicious snack or meal option during many times of day” at seven different cafes, including three at Cedar Crest and one at Muhlenberg.

In a February 2018 Lehigh Valley Live story it was reported that Sodexo had delivered WARN notices to more than 450 staff members at Harrisburg-area hospitals by March 31, 2018, although in that case it was also reported that the notices were the result of Sodexo losing a dining service contract, and that the affected employees who were in good standing would be offered jobs with the hospitals’ new food services provider.