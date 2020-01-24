SV Seniors Say Goodbye With Victory Over Palisades (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

Wednesday night was not only the regular season finale for Saucon Valley wrestling, it also marked the Panthers’ annual Senior Night celebration. Nine members of the Saucon wrestling program were recognized just prior to the match with Palisades. Matt Arcioulo, Dane Csencsits, Kevin Dyer, Braydyn Lugardo, Ramel Moore, Thomas Spirk, Nick Warnke and Bobby Yovish spent a little extra time in the spotlight as they were recognized for their commitment to the Panther program and given the opportunity to say goodbye to the hometown crowd. In addition, Caylin Markle, who surely must have the patience of a saint, was acknowledged for her efforts as a team manager. We wish all nine the best as they move forward into the future!

So, after all the pre-match fanfare, the Panthers and Palisades Pirates got after it. Saucon Valley wasted no time setting the tone by winning the first eight matches and jumping out to an insurmountable 46-0 lead.

In all, the Panthers gulped down points in twelve of the fourteen bouts. Saucon won seven of the bouts by fall. Ermal Duka (106), Connor Nicholas (113), Travis Riefenstahl (120), Kevin Dyer (132), Jake Jones (138), Braydyn Lugardo and Jack Marouchoc all flattened their Pirate opponents for pins. Riefenstahl’s fall against Palisades’ Ashton Campbell could be interpreted as an upset while Nicholas, Jones, Lugardo and Marouchoc all pinned for the win in under a minute.

Saucon Valley also received a tech-fall by Dane Csencsits (182) and a major-decision from Thomas Spirk (145). Csencsits and Spirk combined their efforts for thirteen takedowns and collectively manufactured a total of forty points between them.

The Panthers also picked up another eighteen team points as Palisades forfeited to Cael Markle (126), Liam Scrivanich (152) and Nick Warnke (285).

The Pirates scored their points with a pin by Danny Kelleher (170) and a major-decision earned by Ben Haubert (152). Kelleher and Haubert are both juniors. It is worth noting that Saucon senior Matt Arciuolo, who owns a 24-1 record so far this season, had the night off and did not wrestle in his usual 170 pound weight class against Palisades.

Nonetheless, Saucon Valley’s Senior Night finished on a sweet note as the Panthers steamrolled through the Pirate lineup to register a 69-10 victory. Saucon finished the 2019-2020 regular season with a 13-1 overall record and went 7-1 in the Colonial League.

Saucon Valley 69 , Palisades 10

106- Ermal Duka Jr. SV, fall Logan Winters Fr., P, 1:45.

113- Connor Nicholas So., SV, fall Nate Armstrong Fr., P, :31.

120- Travis Riefenstahl Fr., SV, fall Ashton Campbell Fr., P, 5:40.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, winner by forfeit

132- Kevin Dyer Sr. SV, fall Bela Pavlinsky Jr., P, 3:57.

138- Jake Jones Fr., SV, fall Jon DeNato Jr., P, :48.

145- Thomas Spirk Sr., SV, maj-dec. Mason Smeland Jr., P, 16-3.

152- Liam Scrivanich Fr., SV, winner by forfeit

160- Ben Haubert Jr., P maj-dec. Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr. SV, 10-2.

170- Danny Kelleher Jr., P, fall Damian Garcia So., SV, 3:05.

182- Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, tech-fall Austin Winters Jr., P, 24-7.

195- Braydyn Lugardo Sr., SV, fall Gavin Kreschollek Jr., P, :33.

220- Jack Marouchoc So., SV, fall Riley Campbell So., P, :39.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, winner by forfeit

Panther Wrestlers of the Match: Travis Riefenstahl & Jack Marouchoc

Coach’s Quote “Rief was trailing 5-2 going into the third period and came back to pin a very good wrestler and avenged a loss from last season. Jack picked up his first varsity win of his career with a first period fall.” Saucon Valley wrestling coach, Chad Shirk

Up Next: On Monday, Jan. 27, the Panthers will participate in 2019-2020 Colonial League Championship at Catasauqua High School.

Colonial League semifinals (5:30 p.m) #1 Notre Dame v. #4 Northwestern Lehigh #2 Saucon Valley v. #3 Wilson

The winner of each semifinal will compete in the Championship final (7 p.m.)

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.