John Kevin Roth, 53, of Springtown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John Kevin Roth, 53, of Springtown, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was the husband of Vicki J. (Ahart) Roth. He was born in Quakertown on July 4, 1966 to the late John E. and Faye A. (Gregory) Roth. John worked as a truck driver for RHS Trucking, Center Valley, until his illness. Prior to that he had worked for Eiseman Roofing, Doylestown for many years. John was a member of Silver Creek Social Club, Springtown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 33 years; children: John K. (Tiffany Schwenk) Roth of Hellertown, Amanda M. (Chris R.) Smith of Ottsville; sister: Tracy (Dave Fletcher) Kaufman of Fleetwood; grandchildren: Johnny, Caleb and Noelle Roth, Sophia and Owen Smith and another Smith grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Silver Creek Athletic Association, P.O. Box 165, Springtown, PA 18081.