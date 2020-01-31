New Hellertown Real Estate Firm Delivers Service, Experience

If you’re looking for a small real estate agency that’s big on both customer service and knowledge of the local market, look no further than House & Land Real Estate at 812 Main Street in Hellertown, say realtors Justin Kline and Steve Hollander.

Good friends and business partners, the pair recently opened their business after working at Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors, in Hellertown for a number of years, leaving on good terms last fall in order to do so.

The converted 1920s home they purchased that now houses House & Land gives them room to grow, and features unique architectural details such as pocket doors, a decorative fireplace and a sunroom that’s been converted into a conference space.

Both men described the decision to purchase the building and open their own real estate business as a relatively spontaneous one that began nearly a year ago, when the property was listed for sale.

“We just jumped on it,” recalled Hollander.

Their vision for the business from the start was to make it a full-service real estate agency housing a mortgage broker and title service in addition to their offices, he said.

And, that vision has come to fruition with Finance of America Mortgage and Woodstone Settlement Services both now sharing the space.

“We can do absolutely everything for (clients),” emphasized Kline, who obtained his broker’s license in order to open the business.

Together, he and his partner have nearly 20 years of local real estate experience, he said, which combined with their passion for the community they also call home helps set them apart.

Currently they have two additional agents at House & Land, and while they plan to grow in the coming months and years, both said they are more interested in building positive, sustainable relationships over the long term than quickly becoming the biggest realtor on the block.

“Hiring is a process for us,” Kline said. “We’re not going to hire anybody unless we’re committed to heping them.”

He added that his approach to real estate sales–which includes publishing a Facebook page featuring local video content called On The Go With Justin Kline–isn’t “the only way.”

“We want to have people in here that motivate each other to do better,” he said. “Work should be as fun as possible.”

With an eye toward making their work environment inviting and comfortable, Hollander and Kline brightened the building’s downstairs office space with rustic farmhouse decor.

Hollander also credited his wife, Marlena, with designing the unique logo for House & Land Real Estate, which is featured on all their signage and marketing materials.

He said they are thrilled with how it turned out, adding “we couldn’t have done it without her.”

Hollander also thanked Adam Gappa for his assistance with building a custom table for their conference room, which was one of a number of building projects Hollander tackled during the renovations to 812 Main Street.

“We definitely had some help along the way,” he said. “We appreciate everyone’s help and patience.”

To learn more about House & Land Real Estate, listen to a recent interview with Steve Hollander and Justin Kline recorded as part of one of Saucon Source’s No Rain Date podcast episodes.

In addition to visiting the House & Land website, you can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram., where Kline said the support for their new business has been phenomenal ever since they announced its opening in November.

“I was blown away,” he said. “Thank you.”