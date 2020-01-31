Panthers Blitz Tigers In District XI Quarterfinals (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

7:30 p.m. start + 6 forfeits + 8 falls + 7:57 p.m. finish = 60-24 District XI quarterfinal victory for the Panthers.

It all added up to a quick win for Saucon Valley against the Northwestern Lehigh Tigers on Thursday night. The #8 Tigers advanced into the PIAA 2020 District XI quarterfinals with a 39-33 win over #9 Pen Argyl earlier in the evening. The Panthers, as the #1 seed, took the fast-track into the quarters receiving a first round bye.

This contest was pretty much over before it started. Northwestern Lehigh, who were seemingly hit with the injury bug during their earlier match with Pen Argyl, forfeited five matches to the Panthers. Ermal Duka (106), Connor Nicholas (113), Ty Csencsits (170), Dane Csencsits (195) and Nick Warnke (285) each got a free pass which amounted to half of the team points for the Panthers. The other half came by pin.

Cael Markle (126), Jake Jones (138), Liam Scrivanich (145), Tyler Pfizenmayer (160), and Matt Arciuolo (182) all won by fall.

Northwestern Lehigh got on the scoreboard registering falls at 120, 132, and 220. In addition, the Tigers received a forfeit at 152. When it was all said and quickly done, the Panthers defeated the Northwestern Lehigh Tigers 60-24.

Saucon Valley 60, Northwestern Lehigh 24

160- Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr. SV, fall Tyler Watson Sr., NWL, 3:47.

170- Ty Csencsits So., SV, winner by forfeit

182- Matt Arciuolo Sr., SV, fall Ryan Haverkamp Sr., NWL, 4:37.

195- Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, winner by forfeit

220- Isaiah Johri Jr., NWL, fall Jack Marouchoc So., SV, 1:28.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, winner by forfeit

106- Ermal Duka Jr., SV, winner by forfeit

113- Connor Nicholas So., SV, winner by forfeit

120- Jake Dellicker Sr., NWL, fall Brent Malick So., SV, 5:56.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, fall Anthony Russo Sr., NWL, :16.

132- Ben Griffith Jr., NWL, fall Kevin Dyer Sr., SV, 1:11.

138- Jake Jones Fr., SV, fall Mason Brensinger So., NWL, 3:08.

145- Liam Scrivanich Fr., SV, fall Lucas Miller Fr., NWL, 2:38.

152- Harrison Bernhard Sr., NWL, winner by forfeit

Up Next: #1 Saucon Valley will face the #12 Palisades Pirates in the District XI semifinals at Freedom High School on Saturday (10:45 a.m.). Palisades defeated both #5 Mahanoy and #4 North Schuylkill on Thursday. The Saucon-Palisades winner will advance to face the #2 Notre Dame – #3 Wilson winner in the District XI finals at 5:30 p.m. The top two finishers on Saturday will advance into the PIAA State Wrestling Championships!

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!