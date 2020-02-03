Jean B. Barlip Andreas, 79, Formerly of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jean B. Barlip Andreas, 79, formerly of Allentown, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Township. She was the wife of the late Lester Andreas. Jean was born in Allentown on Aug. 4, 1940 to the late late Irvin and Mary (Alexander) Kehm. She worked at Penn Linen, Allentown, as a sorter for many years.

SURVIVORS:

Children: Christine (Dennis) Ensminger of Longswamp Township, Mark A. Panek of Hellertown, Terry (Gail) Barlip of Bath, James (Cheryl) Barlip of Virginia; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 11 siblings.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by prayers at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.