Need a Job? The U.S. Census is Hiring at $16 to $20 an Hour.

If you’re looking for a temporary job or know someone who is or will be in the near future, you might want to consider working for the 2020 U.S. Census, which is currently ramping up its hiring efforts in the Lehigh Valley.

In a newsletter update Tuesday, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced that as part of those efforts her office in Bethlehem will host a Census2020 hiring event on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The office is located at 1 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem and the individuals who are hired will work in their own communities, earning $16 to $20 an hour with weekly paychecks, paid training and flexible hours, the announcement said.

The 18th district Boscola represents in Harrisburg includes both Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, as well as other parts of Northampton and Lehigh counties.

“If hired, your work schedule will depend on your position,” the announcement said. “Generally, hours for field positions are flexible. Some field positions require you to work during the day. Other positions require evening and weekend work interviewing the public. Supervisory positions require employees to be available for certain day, evening, and/or weekend shifts.”

Field employees will be reimbursed for authorized work expenses such as mileage incurred while conducting census work, it noted.

Current positions the Allentown Census Office is looking to fill include:

Recruiting Assistant : Assists in recruiting and testing job applicants.

: Assists in recruiting and testing job applicants. Census Field Supervisor : Appoints, trains and supervises Census enumerators that are engaged in data collection.

: Appoints, trains and supervises Census enumerators that are engaged in data collection. Office Operations Supervisor : Coordinates, supervises and oversees the work of office clerks in specific areas.

: Coordinates, supervises and oversees the work of office clerks in specific areas. Enumerator : Locally hired workers who perform field enumeration activities in and around their respective neighborhoods.

: Locally hired workers who perform field enumeration activities in and around their respective neighborhoods. Clerk : Office clerks perform a variety of clerical functions in support of field data collection, recruiting, payroll/personnel, automation technology and quality assurance operations.

To learn more about being a census taker and/or to apply, visit 2020census.gov/en/ jobs.

The U.S. Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories and is conducted every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau.