Clarence ‘Gibby’ E. Long Jr., 86, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Clarence “Gibby” E. Long Jr., 86, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Loretta P. (Pendrak) Long, who died Aug. 6, 2017. Clarence was born in Bethlehem on June 22, 1933 to the late Clarence E. Long Sr. and Catherine (Smith) Long. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Clarence worked in the Pipe & Tube Division of the former Bethlehem Steel for 25 years in inside sales. He also worked at Lehigh University as an inventory clerk for 12 years until retiring. Clarence was a member of the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown; Wanderers; Jefferson Democratic Club; West Side Republican Club; and Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397.

SURVIVORS

Children: James E. (Marilyn) Long and Elizabeth “Betsy” Peffer, all of Hellertown; sister: Anna Mae Long (John) Mathios of New Jersey; grandchildren: Aaron, Amanda, Allison, Pete Long and Jamie (William) Grace; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy, 4400 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104.