Florence I. Bold, 94, Formerly of Bingen (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Florence I. Bold, 94, of Myerstown formerly of Bingen, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Stone Ridge Retirement Living, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Bold, who died Jan. 12, 2012. Florence was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 25, 1925 to the late Floyd and Helen (Siegfried) Smith. She worked for Surefit and Kraft Foods for many years. She loved sewing and crocheting.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Kathleen C. (Robert S.) Edris of Myerstown; sisters: Annabell Mayes of Indiana, Isabell Beers of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Keirstan G. Edris of Myerstown, Megan B. (D. Heath) Webb of Phoenixville, Hillary R. Edris (Josh Pfeffer); great-grandchild: Isaac G. Webb; great-granddogs: Seamus, Kayte, Rufus, Winnie and Wally; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: Margaret Nickum, Dorothy Kramer, Helen, Marvin, Lester and Gordon Smith.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 17th Airborne Division Scions (Descendants), 62 Forty Acre Mountain Road, Danbury, CT 06811.