Police: Hellertown Resident Says Gas Siphoned from Car

The price of gas has been dropping in recent weeks, but less costly fuel apparently didn’t help prevent an alleged illegal gas siphoning incident which Hellertown Police say they are investigating.

In a news release Thursday, police said a resident of the 200 block of Laubach street reported that sometime between 2 a.m. Feb. 8 and approximately 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9, “someone gained access to (the resident’s) vehicle and syphoned (sic) a quarter tank of fuel.”

Police did not say how they believe the vehicle was accessed without its owner’s permission, but said they are now investigating the report as a theft from a vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in that area during that time period is asked to call Hellertown Police at 610-838-7040.