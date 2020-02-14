Broadway in Fountain Hill Borough Closed by Water Main Break

A section of a major thoroughfare in Fountain Hill borough is under water due to a water main break, and police are advising motorists to use alternate routes due to its closure.

Fountain Hill Police shared an alert via the Nixle emergency notifications platform Friday morning advising motorists that Broadway is closed at S. Clewell Street due to the flooding, which is apparent in a photo the department shared.

The photo shows a river of brown water running down Broadway toward Bethlehem.

Police did not provide an estimate for when the road might reopen.

Fountain Hill is served by the City of Bethlehem’s water system.