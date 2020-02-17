Loretta M. Koerner, 86, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Loretta M. Koerner, 86, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at her daughter’s residence. She was the wife of the late Gilbert F. Koerner, who died Dec. 20, 2001. Loretta was born in Bethlehem on June 2, 1933 to the late Levine and Anna (Miller) Sauerwine. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother. May she rest in His peace.

SURVIVORS

Children: Levine H. of Reading, Wayne G. of Quakertown, Corey L. of New Jersey, Joann M. (Robert) Odenheimer of Bethlehem, Anna Mae Henry (Michael) of Garrisonville, Va., Julie L. (Eric) Haas of Hellertown; brothers: Kenneth Sauerwine of Bethlehem, George Sauerwine of Freemansburg; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings: Levine, Edward, Richard and Arthur.

SERVICE

The service will be private and at the convenience of the family. The interment will be held at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.