JonMarie Miller, 44, of Lehighton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

JonMarie Miller, 44, of Lehighton, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Lehighton. She was the wife of Christopher A. Miller. JonMaire was born in Seoul, Korea on Feb. 19, 1976 to Glenn A. Scholl of Coopersburg and Jodi L. Hari of Jim Thorpe. She worked as a vision tech in ophthalmology. JonMarie was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley. She was a dedicated and loyal mother to her three children.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 16 years last Oct. 11 and parents; children: Mia Li Miller, Byun Ani Miller, Christian Alan Miller; siblings: Justin (Nicole) Scholl of Richlandtown, Cori Marcoccia of Jim Thorpe, Sara Fegley of Philadelphia, John Patrick Fegley of Northampton; six grandchildren; maternal grandfather: Joseph Hari of Center Valley.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 5992 PA-378, Center Valley. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Miller children for their education may be made care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Please make checks payable to Mia Li, Byun Ani & Christian Alan Miller.