Hellertown Zoning Hearing Board to Hear Accessory Structure Appeal

So far 2020 has been a busy year for the Hellertown Zoning Hearing Board, which typically only meets when it has business to consider.

After meeting earlier this month, the board now has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, for a hearing regarding a proposal to construct an accessory structure at 1615 Easton Road, for which a variance is required.

The proposal is unrelated to a recent rezoning amendment enacted by borough council and later vetoed by Mayor David Heintzelman, which would have changed the zoning for a nearby property at 1527 Easton Road from R-1 to the R-2 zoning classification.

The property at 1615 Easton Road is 2.75 acres, according to Northampton County property records.

Below is a copy of the public notice advertising the hearing, provided by the Borough of Hellertown. The same notice must be publicly posted on the property and advertised in a local newspaper of general circulation.

Borough of Hellertown Zoning Hearing Board

Notice is hereby given that the Zoning Hearing Board of Hellertown Borough will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building at 685 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of hearing the following appeals. ALL APPELLANTS MUST APPEAR AT THE MEETING.

ZHB-20-03: The appeal of Alan Kunsman, 1615 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055, presented by Kevin Gough, 2151 Morning Star Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. Appellant requests a variance under Hellertown Zoning Code section 450-18(D)2: General regulations applying to all districts and uses. Appellant seeks to construct a 24-foot tall accessory structure, which exceeds the permitted height by four feet. The property is located at 1615 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. TMP# Q7-16-2-0715 in the R-1 District.

All persons interested may appear and may be heard. The appeal listed may be reviewed at the Hellertown Borough Zoning office at the above address.

Kris Russo, Zoning Officer