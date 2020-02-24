Robert C. Gering, 65, of Palmer Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert C. Gering, 65, of Palmer Township died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Easton. He was the beloved husband of Margaret M. (DeVries) Gering. Robert was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Nov. 4, 1954 to the late Charles and Theresa Agnes (Hennessey) Gering. He was a corporate accountant. Robert was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Roman Catholic Church of Easton, Old Timers League of St. Philip and St. James, Phillipsburg, and Lehigh Valley Softball Sports League. He was an avid Mets and Vikings fan. Every day he appreciated and joyfully embraced life to the fullest.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 40 years last July; sons: Sean F. (fiancé Diane V. Rice) of Hoboken, N.J., Vincent P. of Bethlehem.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, go in peace and love others, as Bob would want.