Irene N. Koczen, 93, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Irene N. Koczen, 93, formerly of Wood Street, Bethlehem, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at The Hearth at Drexel, Bala Cynwyd. She was the wife of the late William O. Koczen, who died Jan. 8, 2018. She was born in Bethlehem on Nov. 27, 1926 to the late Stephen Nyeki and Theresa (Grasanovits) Nyeki. She was a secretary for special education at the Bethlehem Area School District and previously at Western Electric, Allentown, in the same capacity. She was a member of St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughter: Debra Koczen-Doyle, wife of Anthony P. Doyle of Philadelphia; brother: Stephen Nyeki of Florida; grandchildren: Liam (Abby) Doyle, Caitlin Doyle; great-grandchildren: Lucy Grace Doyle and William Conrad Doyle.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 617 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.