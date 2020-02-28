Steel Club’s March 14 Comedy Night Promises Laughs Galore (Sponsored)

Are you in the mood for a laugh? That’s actually a trick question, because if you answered “no” that’s proof you could benefit from some humor. *crash-drumbeat-cymbalsound* Well, what better way to take your medicine in the form of laughter then, than at a Comedy Night featuring some of the funniest standup comedians around?

Steel Club in Hellertown will host just such an event on Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the PG-13 show are $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. But how can you put a price on laughs?

Tickets include a cocktail reception with appetizer stations and butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, plus a member charge bar. Dinner is also included and will feature the following courses:

Salad Course

Asian pear, arugula, blue cheese, candied pecans and a lemon tarragon vinaigrette

Dinner Course

Filet and shrimp scampi with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach

Dessert with Coffee or Tea

Butterscotch buddino with salted caramel

Registration is required, and tables of eight and 10 will be available. Steel Club will find a fun group for individuals and couples or smaller groups to sit with.

Credit: Steel Club

Who’s bringing the funny? The lineup includes:

Roya Hamadani – Master of Ceremonies

Hamadani has performed at Wisecrackers, Musikfest, Good Good Comedy Theater and the Punchline in Philadelphia. She directs and regularly performs in comedy shows at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, and co-hosts the bimonthly open mic Stout Laughs.

Glen Tickle – Featured Comedian

A comedy writer and nationally-touring comedian based out of New Jersey, Tickle founded Circus Trapeze Records and has been featured on Sirius XM, Cozi TV and the Travel Channel. He has opened for John Hodgman, Judah Friedlander and Tom Green. His debut album (“Yes, Really”) charted on Billboard.

Jim Tews – Headlining Comedian

The creator of the New York Times bestseller “Felines of New York,” Tews made his stand-up television debut on Last Comic Standing. He’s been seen on FX, NBC, SeeSo and TBS. Previously he was one of 2011’s New Faces at Just For Laughs Montreal. He has performed at Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival and San Francisco Sketchfest. His recent comedy album “I Was In Band” debuted at #3 on the iTunes comedy chart. He performs regularly in New York at the Comedy Cellar and UCB.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Please note: The event requires a 7-day cancellation notice for a full refund.