Four Charged With Running Wimmer Road Meth Lab

Four people have been charged in connection with what authorities say was a meth lab operating out of a home in the 7500 block of Wimmer Road in Upper Saucon Township.

That area is just west of Lower Saucon Township and just north of the Bucks County line.

According to a story published by the Morning Call Monday, police discovered the alleged meth lab when they were dispatched to the home Friday to take Richard C. Ambridge III, 27, of Upper Saucon Township, into custody.

The article states that after arriving at the scene, police were asked by the homeowner to tell several other individuals he said he didn’t want there to leave, which prompted authorities to enter a room in which drugs and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in plain sight.

According to court records, charged along with Ambridge are Robert B. Batcsics Jr., 22, and Shannon L. Kenney, 24, both of Quakertown, and Cassandra R. Batcsics, 26, of Trumbauersville, Bucks County.

The four are charged by with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy, according to criminal court docket sheets.

Court papers indicate that all four were committed to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $50,000 straight bail each following their arraignments on their respective charges over the weekend.

Preliminary hearings in their cases are scheduled to be held later this month.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.