Ruth M. Vogel, 93, Formerly of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ruth M. Vogel, 93, formerly of Coopersburg, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Upper Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late William H. Vogel, who died Feb. 4, 2005. Ruth was born in Lower Saucon Township on Sept. 9, 1926 to the late Ernest and Amelia C. (Weiss) Mease. She was a caretaker for several families. Ruth was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Coopersburg, where she was active in the soup kitchen. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Coopersburg VFW.

SURVIVORS

Children: Dale R. (Phyllis J.) Vogel of Bethlehem, Bruce A. (Donna M.) of Emmaus, Brenda L. (Albert L.) Reymann of Whitehall; brothers: Edward Mease of Leithsville, Linford (Jacqueline) Mease of Texas; grandchildren: Jennifer, Amber, great-grandchildren: Mia, Jordan, Kamryn. She was predeceased by a grandson: Eric; siblings: Arthur, Raymond and William.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.