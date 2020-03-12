Mary R. (Mesaros) Conrad, 83, of Fountain Hill (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Mary R. (Mesaros) Conrad, 83, of Fountain Hill died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Conrad Sr., who passed away in July 2002. Mary was born in Allentown on March 23, 1936 to the late Joseph John and Elsie M. (Boyer) Mesaros. She worked as a server at the former Top Diner, Allentown. Early on, she was a member of Rivers of Life Seibert Church, Allentown. Her children and grandchildren were her world.

SURVIVORS

Children: Richard C. Conrad Jr. of Allentown, Donna Gowland (Jeffrey) of Hawley, Robin Burke (Shawn) of Newfoundland and Bridget Miller (Scott) of Salisbury Township; siblings: Charles Mesaros (Alice) of Ohio, Lorraine Conrad of Bethlehem, Helen Miller (Donald) of Allentown, Anna Pavlick (Robert) of Allentown and Elsie Skoutelas of Allentown; grandchildren: Danielle, Shawn, Crystal, Angie, Wendy, Mikey, Brydee, Brittney, Richard III, Garet, Chrissy and Brad; 25 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Mary was predeceased by children: Christine Leickel and Robert A. Conrad; siblings: Frank, Joseph and Estelle.

SERVICE

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Attendees should plan to meet at the flagpole at the cemetery’s main entrance at 1:45 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses: 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.