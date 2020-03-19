Evelyn Irene Schaffer, 96, of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Evelyn Irene Schaffer, 96, of Center Valley, died March 18, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. Born in and a lifelong resident of Upper Saucon Township, near Center Valley, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elsie I. (Yeager) Schaffer. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1942. She was a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II at the Vultee aircraft plant in Allentown. She retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield after 32 years. Evelyn enjoyed reading, deep sea fishing when she was younger and baking. She made delicious traditional Pennsylvania Dutch fastnachts. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and social ministries at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a member. Her third great-grandfather, Johann Conrad Yeager, was its first Lutheran pastor.

SURVIVORS

Sisters: Elsie Ball of Coopersburg and Dorothy Polster of Allentown; nieces and nephews: Roger Schaeffer, Susan Valasek, Ronald Ball, Debra Nester, Lori Simmons, Bruce Polster and Dr. Scott Polster. She was predeceased by brothers: Charles, John and Paul Schaffer; sister: Eleanor Simmons; and nephew: Rev. David Schaeffer.

SERVICES

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. Online memorial tributes may be made at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to her church at 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA 18034.