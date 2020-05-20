John Joseph Gecsek, 75, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John Joseph Gecsek, 75, of Hellertown, died on May 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Allentown, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Donchez) Gecsek. Jack was the devoted husband to Dolores M. Gecsek. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on April 29 of this year. Jack proudly served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Bethlehem Steel Corp., where he worked as a heavy equipment operator at the blast furnace. Jack was a parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, Hellertown. He found great joy in attending flea markets and collecting antiques.

SURVIVORS

Jack will be dearly missed by his wife, Dolores; children: Kathryne Hahn and husband Trevor, John Gecsek Jr. and wife Marilyn, Theresa White and husband Charles, and Anthony Gecsek; as well as his six grandchildren: Andrea Luther and husband Joseph, Aidan, Sadie, Thalia, Madeline and Gianna; great-grandchildren: Riley and Thea; and sister: Irene Skelly. Jack was preceded in death by his sisters: Marie Heckman, Margaret Rasich, Anna Vucskits, Theresa Gecsek, Helen Kardos and Ethel Wilhelm; and brothers: Charles, Frank, Joseph, Anthony and Stephen.

SERVICES

Services have been entrusted to the Connell Funeral Home and will be private.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or VNA of St. Luke’s and/or the Center for Animal Health and Welfare.