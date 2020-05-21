Man Loses $500 in ‘PECO’ Energy Scam, Police Say

A Lower Saucon Township resident lost nearly $500 in a scam involving someone who apparently impersonated an employee of PECO, which provides electricity to much of southeastern Pennsylvania.

PECO does not supply electricity to any customers in Lower Saucon Township or in any adjacent municipalities.

Police said in a post on their Crimewatch site Thursday that the man was scammed after receiving a phone call from someone telling him that there was “a problem” with his electric meter and that it needed to be replaced.

“The victim was instructed to go to a specific store to purchase a $498.32 MoneyPak card and call a number back,” police said. “The victim purchased the card as requested and completed what was requested. The victim later learned the call was not from his electric company and that he was scammed.”

Police also provided a link to a customer information page about scams on the PECO website.

Scams can be reported to PECO by calling 1-800-494-4000 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.