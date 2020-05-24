Thomas J. ‘Tom, TJ’ McGrail, 77, of Nazareth (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas J. “Tom, T.J.” McGrail, 77, of Nazareth, following an afternoon spent in the company of his family, passed away peacefully from this world on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Tom was born in West Scranton on July 17, 1942 to the late Thomas F. and Susannah (Francis) McGrail. He attended West Scranton High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Tom was especially proud to have served aboard the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Wasp during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan M. (Kenney) McGrail, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Tom was a Chemical Operator for J. T. Baker Chemical Company, Phillipsburg, N.J. He was a member of Brown and Lynch American Legion Post 9, Palmer Township, and a social member of East Lawn Fire Company. Tom was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

SURVIVORS

On June 17, 2000, Tom married Derry Bryer, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughters: Sharon J. McGrail-Szabo (Scott A.) of Hellertown, Traci L. (John D.) Stocker of Nazareth; stepsons: Joshua J. (Allison Doyle) LaBarba of Bethlehem, Jarred W. (Diana Grecu) LaBarba of Bethlehem, Patrick D. (Dustin Isenberg) LaBarba of Easton. He will be forever missed by grandchildren: Daniel & Rebecca Stocker, Brett & Brynne Szabo, Bonnie Ayotte & Tessa Labarba. He was predeceased by brother: John F. “Jack” McGrail.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees’ cars on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The remembrance will be followed by a service for the family at 1:30 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and/or Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.