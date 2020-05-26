‘Armed & Dangerous’ Man Wanted for CT Homicides May Be in Eastern PA

A manhunt is under way in the East Stroudsburg area for a suspect in two homicides who is wanted by authorities in Connecticut and may now be in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in the search for Peter James Manfredonia, 23, who police say left his home state in a vehicle that he later abandoned in New Jersey.

Credit: Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

From there, it’s believed Manfredonia took an Uber rideshare to the East Stroudsburg Walmart, where he was dropped off on Sunday.

State police said they were alerted by New Jersey state troopers that Manfredonia could be in the Stroudsburg area, which is patroled by Pennsylvania State Police Troop N.

According to published news reports, in addition to allegedly killing a 62-year-old man who was helping him in Willington, Conn., Manfredonia is also wanted in connection with the murder of 23-year-old acquaintance Nicholas J. Eisele of Derby, Conn.

Police said Manfredonia stole Eisele’s vehicle and kidnapped his girlfriend, driving her from Connecticut to northern New Jersey, where she was released unharmed.

It is unknown if Manfredonia has any connections to the Stroudsburg area, but state police said Tuesday they are unaware of any ties he may have to the Poconos, adding that they believe he is currently on foot.

After leaving the Walmart store, “troopers were able to determine that Manfredonia walked behind Walmart and other businesses onto a set of train tracks and was still in possession of a duffel bag full of guns he stole from a home invasion in Connecticut,” police said in a Pennsylvania Crimestoppers post.

Credit: Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have reportedly joined in the hunt for Manfredonia, who is described as a white male who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

In photographs distributed by police, Manfredonia has dark brown hair, cut short, and police said he was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a white t-shirt.

Police stressed that Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone who has recently been contacted or approached by Manfredonia is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.