Philip H. Angle, 91, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Philip H. Angle, 91, of Bethlehem, formerly of Doylestown, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of Mildred Arolyn (Apgar) Angle. Philip was born in Houtzdale, Pa., on May 5, 1929 to the late William and Margaretta (Snow) Angle. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education and history from Shippensburg State College and a master’s degree from Temple University. Philip worked as a history teacher and track coach at Central Bucks West High School. He was a member of Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, Pipersville. He loved the Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies and the Eagles.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 66 years; children: Ruth E. Smith (Barry) of Bethlehem, Janice E. Angle of Bethlehem, Matthew W. Angle of Warrington, Martha J. Lowney (Michael) of Barto, Christine E. Angle of Allentown; brother: Clyde A. (Beverly) of Lancaster; four grandchildren; two twin great-grandsons. He was predeceased by son: Walter Angle; and sisters: Sara Jane Custer, Dorothy Lacey.

SERVICE

Service details will be announced at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 7028 Easton Road, Pipersville, PA 18947.