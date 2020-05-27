Anthony ‘Chris’ Hibbler, 59, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Anthony “Chris” Hibbler, 59, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Coaldale on June 7, 1960 to the late Floyd Sr. and Barbara (Mertz) Hibbler. Chris worked as an associate for Orion Delivery. He liked to camp and fish. Chris was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and a fan of George Jones.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Morgan L. Rapp (Michael) of Bethlehem and Amber R. Sosa (Ramon) of Hellertown; ex-wife: Donna E. Hibbler, with whom he resided; siblings: Floyd Jr. “Dink” of Lehighton, Tim of Lehighton, Sheila Kiser of Lehighton and Glenn Sr. of Lehighton; grandchildren: Arianna and Natalia.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, to help defray expenses.