David Royce Clauser, 89, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

David Royce Clauser, 89, of Lower Saucon Township died, Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Betty Lou (Miller), who died in 2014. David was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 14, 1930 to the late Edgar and Emily Clauser. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. David worked as a maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Marcy A. Clauser of Bethlehem; sister: Janet Deegan of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by siblings: Glenda Bieeler and Edgar Clauser Jr.

SERVICE

A private graveside services with military honors will be held at Friedensville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036 and/or Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, 2545 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.