Elizabeth ‘Betty’ W. Wilkins, 87, Formerly of Lower Macungie (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Elizabeth “Betty” W. Wilkins, 87, formerly of Lower Macungie Township, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence in South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Herman F. Wilkins, who died July 31, 2013. Betty was born in Spring Valley, Pa., on Feb. 6, 1933 to the late Wilson E. and Elizabeth E. (Eisenhart) Wimmer. She was a graduate of Coopersburg High School and attended Kutztown State Teachers College. Betty worked as a programmer in the salaried payroll department of the former Bethlehem Steel for 40 years until retiring. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Emmaus.

SURVIVORS

Son: Glenn E. and his wife Robin A. of Oxford; granddaughter: Robin L. Wilkins of West Chester; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Wilson I. Wimmer; and niece: Susan Garvey (Dec. 19, 2014).

SERVICE

Elizabeth had requested that a service be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s UCC, 139 N. Fourth St., Emmaus, PA 18049.