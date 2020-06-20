Robert R. Molitorisz, 78, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert R. Molitorisz, 78, of Hellertown, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Mary T. (Tulio) Molitorisz, who died Aug. 3, 2007. He was born in Fountain Hill on Dec. 18, 1941 to the late Julius W. and Margaret (Bellew) Molitorisz. Robert served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He worked at the former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 32 years, retiring from the Heavy Forge Department. Robert was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Richard T. (Marsha) Molitorisz of Bethlehem; sister: Susan Egan of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by a brother: William J. Sr. (Dec. 6, 2012); and sister: Margaret S. “Peggy” Clauser (Feb. 23, 2006).

SERVICE

A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.