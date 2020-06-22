Dolores M. Nemetz, 83, of Fountain Hill (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dolores M. Nemetz, 83, of Fountain Hill, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of John J. Nemetz. She was born in Springfield Township on Nov. 3, 1936 to Edward and Anna (Barabas) Hofstetter. Dolores was a secretary for the Bethlehem Housing Authority for many years before retiring.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 56 years; daughters: Stephanie A. Nemetz (Bradley Leibensperger) of Emmaus, Pamela J. of Allentown; sister: Catherine Buda of Royersford.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.